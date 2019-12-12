LX vs. FCFS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Consumer Loans stocks are likely familiar with Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) and First Cash Financial Services (FCFS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Lexinfintech Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while First Cash Financial Services has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that LX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FCFS has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

LX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.61, while FCFS has a forward P/E of 20.75. We also note that LX has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FCFS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38.

Another notable valuation metric for LX is its P/B ratio of 2.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FCFS has a P/B of 2.56.

These metrics, and several others, help LX earn a Value grade of B, while FCFS has been given a Value grade of C.

LX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that LX is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.