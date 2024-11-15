News & Insights

LX Technology Group Unveils Board and Committee Roles

November 15, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

LX Technology Group Limited (HK:2436) has released an update.

LX Technology Group Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its key committees. The company’s board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, ensuring diverse governance. Investors might find the leadership structure indicative of the company’s strategic direction and governance practices.

