LX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (Symbol: LX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.67, changing hands as low as $8.59 per share. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.04 per share, with $15.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.