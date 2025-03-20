$LWAY stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LWAY stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,499,011 of trading volume.

$LWAY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LWAY:

$LWAY insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 129,726 shares for an estimated $2,970,825 .

. EDWARD SMOLYANSKY sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $464,600

$LWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $LWAY stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LWAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LWAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

