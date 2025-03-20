$LWAY stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LWAY stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,499,011 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LWAY:
$LWAY Insider Trading Activity
$LWAY insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 129,726 shares for an estimated $2,970,825.
- EDWARD SMOLYANSKY sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $464,600
$LWAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $LWAY stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 145,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,607,135
- TIG ADVISORS, LLC added 141,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,511,655
- VAZIRANI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,100,000
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 117,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,925,184
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 75,383 shares (+712.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,869,498
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 62,336 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,545,932
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 57,545 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,427,116
$LWAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LWAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024
