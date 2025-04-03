$LW stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LW stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $236,441,233 of trading volume.

$LW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LW:

$LW insiders have traded $LW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM G JURGENSEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $316,349

ROBERT A NIBLOCK purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $182,818

CHARLES A BLIXT purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $75,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $LW stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LW forecast page.

$LW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Peter Galbo from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 10/18/2024

You can track data on $LW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.