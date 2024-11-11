LW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.39, changing hands as high as $81.94 per share. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LW's low point in its 52 week range is $52.99 per share, with $111.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.13. The LW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.