LW Expands Global Footprint With New Argentina Production Facility

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( LW ) continues to advance its international expansion strategy with the opening of a large-scale manufacturing facility in Mar del Plata, Argentina. The large-scale plant marks a strategic step in supporting growing demand for frozen potato products across Latin America, particularly in Brazil and other export-driven markets.

The 40,000-square-meter facility can process up to 200 million pounds of potatoes annually, producing more than 100 varieties of frozen potato products. Around 80% of total output is expected to serve export markets, leveraging Mar del Plata’s port access for efficient distribution. The investment is also expected to create new employment opportunities and contribute to broader regional development through Lamb Weston’s supply network.

Beyond expanding production, the facility works closely with local suppliers to secure high-quality raw materials. It incorporates modern, energy-efficient technology to minimize waste and reduce environmental impact, reflecting the company’s broader sustainability objectives.

The Argentina project reinforces Lamb Weston’s strategy to localize operations in high-growth markets while maintaining its leadership in the global frozen potato category. The expansion is expected to improve regional logistics, bolster profitability through cost efficiencies and strengthen the company’s competitive position in Latin America’s rapidly growing foodservice sector.



What Is More on Lamb Weston?

Lamb Weston is advancing its Focus to Win strategy to drive profitable growth and deliver long-term shareholder value. The company emphasizes strengthening customer partnerships, achieving executional excellence, leading in innovation and prioritizing key global markets. Supporting this strategy, LW is improving efficiency through a Cost Savings Program targeting at least $250 million in annualized run rate savings by the end of fiscal 2028.

Lamb Weston is also leveraging its leadership in the global frozen potato market to capture growth opportunities. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, volume increased 6%, driven by customer wins across North America and Asia, reflecting continued market momentum.

Lamb Weston stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has risen 10.8% in the past month against the industry's decline of 2%.

United Natural Foods, Inc. ( UNFI ) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.4% and 167.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. ( SFD ) produces packaged meats and fresh pork in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Smithfield Foods delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smithfield Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7.1% and 28.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Vital Farms ( VITL ) packages, markets and distributes shell eggs, butter and other products in the United States. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. Vital Farms delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies an increase of 27.3% and 14.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

