LW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.69, changing hands as low as $100.33 per share. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LW's low point in its 52 week range is $74.91 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.36. The LW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

