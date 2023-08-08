LW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.69, changing hands as low as $100.33 per share. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LW's low point in its 52 week range is $74.91 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.36. The LW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: CHRM Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YHOO
Institutional Holders of SQQQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.