LW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.08, changing hands as high as $67.58 per share. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LW's low point in its 52 week range is $50.22 per share, with $86.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.53. The LW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

