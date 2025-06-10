$LVWR stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LVWR stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,241,189 of trading volume.

$LVWR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LVWR:

$LVWR insiders have traded $LVWR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARIM DONNEZ (Chief Executive Officer) sold 54,952 shares for an estimated $303,302

RYAN RAGLAND sold 3,526 shares for an estimated $19,946

$LVWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LVWR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LVWR Government Contracts

We have seen $41,142 of award payments to $LVWR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

