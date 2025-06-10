$LVWR stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LVWR stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,241,189 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LVWR:
$LVWR Insider Trading Activity
$LVWR insiders have traded $LVWR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KARIM DONNEZ (Chief Executive Officer) sold 54,952 shares for an estimated $303,302
- RYAN RAGLAND sold 3,526 shares for an estimated $19,946
$LVWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LVWR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 52,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,400
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 50,053 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,106
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 38,523 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,046
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 23,423 shares (+113.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,846
- INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 22,978 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,956
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 22,232 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,464
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP removed 17,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,972
$LVWR Government Contracts
We have seen $41,142 of award payments to $LVWR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
