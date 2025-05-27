Stocks
$LVWR stock is up 100% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 27, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LVWR stock has now risen 100% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,330,162 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LVWR:

$LVWR Insider Trading Activity

$LVWR insiders have traded $LVWR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KARIM DONNEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 67,681 shares for an estimated $380,142.
  • RYAN RAGLAND sold 3,526 shares for an estimated $19,946

$LVWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LVWR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LVWR Government Contracts

We have seen $41,142 of award payments to $LVWR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

