LVS, WYNN or PENN: Which Gaming Stock Offers the Best 2026 Setup?

Despite lingering macroeconomic uncertainty, the U.S. gaming industry continues to demonstrate notable resilience, supported by stable consumer demand, disciplined operating frameworks and structurally improved earnings models. Casino operators across regional, destination and digital platforms have largely moved beyond post-pandemic recovery tactics and are now operating with a sharper focus on margin preservation, customer quality and return-driven growth initiatives.



The industry has benefited from a strategic pivot toward optimizing mix rather than chasing volume. Companies are prioritizing higher-value customers, leveraging data-driven marketing and refining loyalty programs to deepen engagement and expand wallet share. This measured approach has helped sustain visitation trends while translating steady demand into durable cash flow generation.

Stable Demand Meets Tighter Cost Controls

Across core markets, demand remains healthy and stable, supported by customer-led growth initiatives. In regional and locally oriented segments, operators are leveraging data analytics and improved segmentation to reinforce repeat visitation and build customer lifetime value. Destination resorts have shifted their emphasis toward yield management—favoring higher average daily rates (ADR), premium room mixes and gaming-centric visitation.



This measured focus on service enhancements and gaming product differentiation has supported market share gains without resorting to promotional overextension. Casino operators are embedding structural cost efficiencies and lean operating disciplines into their frameworks to preserve margin durability.

Digital Gaming Enters a More Rational, Profit-Oriented Phase

The U.S. digital gaming market is now entering a phase of rational growth where unit economics, retention, and cross-channel monetization take precedence over scale alone. Sports betting continues to serve as a top-of-funnel acquisition product, while iGaming — where legalized — is viewed as the core driver of higher-margin revenues.



Casino operators are recalibrating digital strategies to align with markets and customer cohorts that offer the strongest returns, reducing fixed media spend and emphasizing performance-based and localized marketing. Cross-sell integration with physical casino databases through loyalty programs and omnichannel connectivity is paving a path for improved retention and overall profitability.

Macau’s Strengthened Trajectory Improves Earnings Visibility

A key tailwind for globally diversified operators is the strengthening Macau gaming sector. Recent industry forecasts have been revised upward, reflecting robust post-pandemic momentum extending into 2026. Leading research houses now project that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) will continue to grow moderately next year after stronger-than-anticipated performance in 2025.



CLSA also raised its 2026 GGR estimate, citing resilient tourism demand and renminbi strength as core drivers. Overall, these upgraded forecasts suggest the industry is poised to exceed earlier conservative government projections and sustain gains into 2026, improving medium-term earnings visibility for operators with Macau exposure.

Three Distinct Plays on the Next Phase of Gaming Growth

Against this backdrop, Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN and PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN each offer distinct exposure to the industry’s next phase. The question for investors is which business model is best positioned to lead as the cycle matures.



Las Vegas Sands’ performance in 2026 is likely to benefit from strong travel demand and improved operating conditions in Macao and Singapore. Management highlighted that Marina Bay Sands has been witnessing a powerful upside, benefiting from high-value tourism, a fully upgraded suite product, and investments in service, amenities, and targeted customer development.



LVS focuses on enhancing customer experience through gaming innovation, expanded entertainment offerings and large-scale infrastructure commitments, including the IR2 development in Singapore, to drive growth. Also, its focus on non-gaming and entertainment capabilities, including high-profile events in Macao, bodes well.



Las Vegas Sands’ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has gained 26.7% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 12%. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVS’ financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests an increase of 5% and 6.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LVS, WYNN & PENN Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Resorts is positioned to benefit from strengthening operating fundamentals across its key markets, supported by improving demand and disciplined execution. Management highlighted continued momentum in Macau, driven by rising premium mass visitation, improving hotel occupancy and a healthier mix of leisure and higher-spend customers.



In Las Vegas, robust convention bookings and steady demand from high-end leisure travelers are aiding the company’s performance. Ongoing investments in room upgrades, food and beverage offerings and overall property quality are likely helping sustain Wynn Resorts' positioning at the high end of the market, while tighter cost controls are improving operating leverage. Together, these factors are expected to support more consistent cash generation and operating performance into 2026.



Wynn Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has gained 0.4% in the past three months. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WYNN’s financial-year sales and EPS suggests an increase of 4% and 21.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



PENN Entertainment is likely to benefit from improving fundamentals across both its retail and interactive operations as it moves into 2026. The company continues to see stable demand across its regional casino portfolio, supported by healthy visitation trends, higher spend per visit and solid performance across gaming and non-gaming amenities. Incremental contributions from recently opened and redeveloped assets, including Hollywood Casino Joliet and upcoming hotel and casino projects, are expected to further support volumes and database growth.



On the digital side, PENN is sharpening its focus on higher-return markets and customer cohorts, with growing traction in iCasino driven by strong cross-sell from online sports betting, rising monthly active users and ongoing product enhancements. Management emphasized tighter cost discipline and operational efficiency in interactive, aiming to improve unit economics and move the segment toward breakeven or better results.



PENN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has declined 23.3% in the past three months. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENN’s financial-year sales and EPS suggests an increase of 1.9% and 120.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Which Gaming Stock Looks Best Positioned to Lead in 2026?

As the industry transitions from post-pandemic normalization to structural optimization, operators with diversified earnings streams, disciplined cost structures, and clearer earnings visibility are likely to outperform. Macau’s upgraded forecasts underscore the importance of global exposure for gaming operators, while domestic digital rationalization emphasizes profitability over scale.



Against this backdrop, Las Vegas Sands stands out as the most compelling beneficiary of the industry’s next phase. Its earnings profile is anchored by high-return, world-class integrated resorts in markets exhibiting strong tourism momentum, rising premium mass demand, and improving visibility into forward performance.



While Wynn Resorts and PENN Entertainment each present credible participation in specific industry themes—premium destination recovery and regional/digital optimization, respectively—Las Vegas Sands’ scale, geographic positioning and margin profile provide an edge. For investors seeking exposure to a structurally improved gaming sector in 2026, LVS appears best positioned to lead on earnings visibility, cash generation and long-term value creation.

