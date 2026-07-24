Is LVS Stock Worth Buying After a Weak Quarter and Estimate Cuts?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS has become cheaper, but the lower share price does not settle the investment case. The stock now reflects quality resort assets and weaker near-term earnings signals.

The issue is whether the pullback creates an opportunity or discounts a tougher setup. The latest data point to caution.

LVS Valuation Looks Cheap but Not Without Reason

LVS trades at roughly 2.12 times forward sales, below its five-year median of 3.18. That discount gives the stock some valuation support for investors who still see value in its Macau and Singapore portfolio.

The valuation case is mixed. The $39 price target is based on 1.79 times forward sales, below the cited share price of $46.03, implying additional downside even with the stock near the low end of its historical range.

Peer context matters. Wynn Resorts WYNN is also tied to Macau demand, while MGM Resorts International MGM gives investors another reference point for casino operators with Macau exposure.

Las Vegas Sands Misses on Earnings and Revenue

LVS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 77 cents. Revenues of $3.15 billion also fell short of the $3.37 billion expected.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and Consensus

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-consensus-chart | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

The year-over-year comparison was weak. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA declined to $1.12 billion from $1.33 billion, operating income fell to $618 million from $783 million, and net income declined to $373 million from $519 million.

Gaming-hold volatility softened the reported result. Macau EBITDA was hurt by unusually low rolling hold, while Marina Bay Sands benefited from higher hold. Underlying volumes were better than the profit line suggested.

Still, the miss matters. Macau gaming volumes increased across segments, and Marina Bay Sands mass gaming revenues rose 5%, but margins and earnings weakened when hold, mix and operating costs moved against LVS.

LVS Estimate Cuts Reinforce the Near-Term Caution

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has declined 2% over the past four weeks. The move is modest, but it points in the wrong direction after a negative earnings surprise.

For a near-term investor, revisions matter more than longer-dated expansion potential. Estimate cuts can weigh on sentiment because analysts are reducing expectations rather than raising the earnings bar.

Premium-market cost pressure remains a concern. LVS is investing in service, rooms, suites and customer experience to compete for high-value patrons in Macau.

Those efforts may strengthen the business over time, but the margin recovery path is still uncertain. Downward estimates, a recent miss and uneven margins leave investors waiting for clearer stabilization.

Las Vegas Sands Balances Buybacks With Heavy Spending

LVS continues to return capital to shareholders. During the second quarter, the company repurchased $787 million of stock and paid $197 million in dividends, including a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share.

Those returns are meaningful, but they sit alongside sizable funding needs. LVS ended the quarter with $15.11 billion of debt and a capital plan expected to rise toward $2.35 billion in 2028.

The spending plan reflects reinvestment in Macau and the Marina Bay Sands expansion. Higher capital expenditures can limit flexibility.

That creates tension for shareholders. Buybacks may be accretive if the stock is undervalued, yet heavy investment requirements and debt keep the balance sheet central to the debate.

LVS Ratings Point to Limited Near-Term Appeal

The bottom line is that LVS’ valuation support is real, but it is not enough to offset the weaker near-term picture. The earnings miss, estimate cuts and capital commitments make the stock difficult to frame as a clear buying opportunity.

LVS currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). That rank supports caution over the next one to three months, with estimate revisions moving lower.

The Style Scores are mixed. The Value Score of B acknowledges valuation support, but the Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C suggest LVS does not currently offer a strong combination of growth quality, price strength and overall style characteristics.

For investors focused on the next few months, patience looks warranted. LVS has quality assets and long-term projects, but investors may want to wait for more durable improvement in estimates and margins.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.