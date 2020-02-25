LVS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.53, changing hands as low as $61.43 per share. Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVS's low point in its 52 week range is $51.165 per share, with $74.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.75. The LVS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

