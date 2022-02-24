LVS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.81, changing hands as low as $42.05 per share. Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.75 per share, with $66.765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.20. The LVS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

