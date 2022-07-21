LVS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.94, changing hands as high as $39.98 per share. Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.875 per share, with $48.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.51. The LVS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

