LVS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.38, changing hands as high as $48.73 per share. Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.6214 per share, with $55.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.53. The LVS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

