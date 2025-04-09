LVO Reports Preliminary FY25 Results, Growth in Users and Efficiency

LiveOne, Inc. LVO has announced preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company reported Audio Division revenues of $108 million plus and adjusted EBITDA of $16 million plus.

This performance aligns with LVO’s previously stated guidance of revenues from the Audio Division between $106 million and $115 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $12 million to $20 million. The preliminary results reinforce LiveOne’s ability to meet expectations while continuing to strengthen its position in the competitive digital audio and entertainment landscape.

For fiscal 2025, the company reported revenues of $112 million plus, which is within its earlier guidance of $112 million to $120 million.

LiveOne’s total user base, including subscribers and ad-supported users, crossed 1.45 million, reflecting solid audience engagement and growth. On March 6, 2025, the company announced that it had surpassed 1.4 million subscribers and ad-supported users, driven by its partnership with Tesla.

The company extinguished more than $7 million in liabilities, including the full repayment of a $4.1 million credit line from East West Bank. Additionally, it successfully reclassified $5 million in payables as long-term liabilities.

As part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, LiveOne has achieved $40 million in annualized cost reductions since December 2024, positioning itself for improved operational efficiency and profitability. Also, the company expanded its strategic investments by acquiring 1.47 million shares of PodcastOne at an average price of $2.22 per share since March 2024, including 550,000 shares purchased during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

LiveOne achieved over 50% car conversion rates in car integrations and closed more than five major B2B deals, contributing $44 million in new revenues. Several more partnerships are on the horizon and expected to drive further growth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne is a leading music and entertainment platform that is strategically focusing on expanding its B2B deals. It has established significant new agreements and identified potential partnerships in the pipeline.

LVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 15% in the past six months against the Zacks Audio Video Production industry’s growth of 11.4%.



