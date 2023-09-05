LVMH's Thelios acquires French eyewear brand Vuarnet

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French luxury house LVMH LVMH.PA's eyewear Thelios unit said on Tuesday it had acquired French high-end sunglass brand Vuarnet from NEO Investment Partners, without disclosing any financial details.

The deal is the first brand acquisition for Thelios, which designs, produces and distributes sunglasses and optical frames for brands such as Dior, Fendi and Givenchy.

Thelios, which aims to "restore the brand's former glory", said that Vuarnet's expertise in mineral lenses would help the group expand its know-how in this area.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.