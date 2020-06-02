Commodities
TIF

LVMH's takeover of Tiffany seen as uncertain - WWD

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

French luxury goods group LVMH's $16.2-billion takeover of Tiffany & Co is looking less likely to go through, amid a deteriorating situation in the U.S. market, fashion trade publication WWD reported on Tuesday.

Adds details

June 2 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH's LVMH.PA $16.2-billion takeover of Tiffany & Co TIF.N is looking less likely to go through, amid a deteriorating situation in the U.S. market, fashion trade publication WWD reported on Tuesday.

Tiffany's shares closed down nearly 9% after the news.

LVMH's board called a meeting in Paris Tuesday night specifically to discuss the matter, WWD reported, citing sources.

LVMH's board is concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and protests linked to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, according to the report.

The French company's board also voiced concerns about Tiffany's ability to cover all its debt covenants at the end of the transaction, which was expected to be concluded mid-year, WWD reported.

Tiffany did not immediately respond to a request for comment and LVMH declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular