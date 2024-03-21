News & Insights

Commodities

LVMH’s Stephane Bianchi promoted in top management reshuffle

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

March 21, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Mimosa Spencer and Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

adds further details

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - LVMH's LVMH.PAgroup managing director Toni Belloni will step down, the company said on Thursday, with Stephane Bianchi taking over his operational functions, in a rare top management reshuffle at the world’s biggest luxury group.

Bianchi will chair the group’s executive committee, and, alongside Bernard Arnault, take up strategic and operational supervision of the group’s labels, the company said.

Bianchi, who joined LVMH in 2018, has moved up quickly through the ranks. He started out as chief executive of watch label Tag Heuer and the watchmaking division of the company. Two years later, his division was enlarged to encompass jewelry, and now includes Tiffany & Co.

LVMH also said that it would nominate Wei Sun Christianson to the board of directors at its annual general meeting on April 18.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Tassilo Hummel)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.