LVMH’s Sephora to sell Russian subsidiary

Mimosa Spncer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French luxury group LVMH’s beauty retail chain Sephora said on Monday it was selling its Russian subsidiary to the local general manager.

It added that the business would operate under the "Ile de Beaute" brand. It said the deal was subject to anti-trust clearance, but did not disclose the price of the transaction.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spncer; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Jan Harvey)

