LVMH's Berluti to design Olympics opening ceremony uniforms for French teams

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Luxury giant LVMH's LVMH.PA Berluti brand will design the summer Olympics and Paralympics opening ceremony uniforms for the French teams, boosting the profile of the upscale menswear label known for buffed leather shoes and tailored suits.

"We aim to marry elegance and performance," said Berluti chief executive Antoine Arnault, one of the five children and heirs of LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

Antoine is credited with negotiating LVMH's 150 million euros ($166 million) worth Olympics sponsorship deal initially announced in July.

The Olympic games kick off on July 26, followed by the Paralympics on August 28 -- high profile ceremonies that are watched by millions of people across the world.

Paris, which has hosted two previous Olympics, will stage the summer Games after a 100 years. The event is expected to draw huge spectator, TV and streaming audiences after the 2020 Games in Tokyo were marred by the pandemic.

LVMH's sponsorship includes its top fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as Moet Hennessy champagne and spirits labels and jeweller Chaumet, which will design medals for the event.

The group is also sponsoring athletes, including French swimmer Leon Marchand, gymnast Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, fencer Enzo Lefort, and wheelchair tennis player Pauline Deroulede, while its beauty retailer Sephora will sponsor the Olympic torch relay.

