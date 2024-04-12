LVMHF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $830.40, changing hands as low as $823.75 per share. Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVMHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVMHF's low point in its 52 week range is $690.66 per share, with $1003.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $827.60.

