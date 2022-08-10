LVMHF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $713.82, changing hands as high as $717.00 per share. Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVMHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVMHF's low point in its 52 week range is $560.12 per share, with $862.461 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $711.88.

