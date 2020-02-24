LVMHF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $423.43, changing hands as low as $416.00 per share. Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVMHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVMHF's low point in its 52 week range is $341.20 per share, with $488.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $418.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.