Commodities
TIF

LVMH warns it is set to drop planned Tiffany takeover

Contributor
Sarah White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

French luxury goods giant LVMH warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of U.S. jeweler Tiffany, due to complications arising over the deal.

Adds detail from statement

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of U.S. jeweler Tiffany TIF.N, due to complications arising over the deal.

LVMH said that its board had received a letter from the French foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition of Tiffany to beyond Jan. 6, 2021 given the threat of additional U.S. tariffs against French products.

LVMH's statement added that Tiffany had also asked the French group to postpone the closing of the deal to Dec. 31 of this year from an already extended deadline of Nov. 24.

The company said its board had decided to stick to the terms

of the original merger agreement, which states that the deal must be completed by Nov. 24.

"As things stand, the Group would therefore not be in a position to carry out the acquisition of Tiffany," it said.

(Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Keith Weir and Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular