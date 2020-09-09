LVMH warns it is set to drop planned Tiffany takeover

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned takeover of U.S. jeweler Tiffany TIF.N, due to complications arising over the deal.

(Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Keith Weir)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.