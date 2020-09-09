Commodities
LVMH warns it is set to drop planned Tiffany takeover

Sarah White Reuters
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned takeover of U.S. jeweler Tiffany TIF.N, due to complications arising over the deal.

