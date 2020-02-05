Commodities

LVMH to raise over 9 bln euros from bond markets for Tiffany buy

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is set to raise the equivalent of around 9.3 billion euros ($9.9 billion) from bond markets on Wednesday to help finance its acquisition of iconic U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co., according to a lead manager.

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is set to raise the equivalent of around 9.3 billion euros ($9.9 billion) from bond markets on Wednesday to help finance its acquisition of iconic U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. , according to a lead manager. LVMH has announced final terms on 7.5 billion euros of euro-denominated bonds of varying maturities and on 1.55 billion pounds (1.83 billion euros, $2.01 billion) of sterling-denominated bonds, the lead manager added. Pricing is expected later on Tuesday via global coordinators Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale. ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (1 euro = 0.8475 pounds) (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kevin Liffey) ((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;)) Keywords: LVMH BONDS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular