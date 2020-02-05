LVMH to raise over 9 bln euros from bond markets for Tiffany buy

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is set to raise the equivalent of around 9.3 billion euros ($9.9 billion) from bond markets on Wednesday to help finance its acquisition of iconic U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. , according to a lead manager. LVMH has announced final terms on 7.5 billion euros of euro-denominated bonds of varying maturities and on 1.55 billion pounds (1.83 billion euros, $2.01 billion) of sterling-denominated bonds, the lead manager added. Pricing is expected later on Tuesday via global coordinators Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale. ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (1 euro = 0.8475 pounds) (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kevin Liffey) ((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;)) Keywords: LVMH BONDS/ (URGENT)

