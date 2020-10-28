LVMH, Tiffany agree on lower price in takeover deal -sources

Changes sourcing

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA will pay $131.50 per share to buy Tiffany & Co TIF.N, $3.50 less than what was agreed in last November, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Greg Roummeliotis in New york; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

