Commodities
TIF

LVMH, Tiffany agree on lower price in takeover deal -sources

Contributors
Uday Sampath Reuters
Greg Roummeliotis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French luxury goods giant LVMH will pay $131.50 per share to buy Tiffany & Co, $3.50 less than what was agreed in last November, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Changes sourcing

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA will pay $131.50 per share to buy Tiffany & Co TIF.N, $3.50 less than what was agreed in last November, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Greg Roummeliotis in New york; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular