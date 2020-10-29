LVMH, Tiffany agree on lower price in takeover deal

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co TIF.N has agreed with LVMH LVMH.PA to slightly lower the price of its acquisition by the French luxury goods group, ending a bitter legal dispute between the two, the companies said on Thursday.

The new takeover price was set at $131.5 a share from $135 in the original deal, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Sarah White)

