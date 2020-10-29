US Markets
TIF

LVMH, Tiffany agree on lower price in $16 bln takeover deal

Contributor
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co has agreed with LVMH to slightly lower the price of its acquisition by the French luxury goods group, ending a bitter legal dispute between the two, the companies said on Thursday.

Adds details

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co TIF.N has agreed with LVMH LVMH.PA to slightly lower the price of its acquisition by the French luxury goods group, ending a bitter legal dispute between the two, the companies said on Thursday.

The new takeover price was set at $131.5 a share from $135 in the original deal, the companies said in a statement, bringing the price tag to around $15.8 billion.

They added that other key terms of the deal agreed last November remained unchanged.

"Tiffany and LVMH have also agreed to settle their pending litigation in the Delaware Chancery Court," the statement said.

The new price means a discount of $425 million for LVMH, led by billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault, or less than 3% of the initial deal price.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Sarah White)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129 723; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular