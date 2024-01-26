LVMH shares up around 7% after results, lifting luxury peers

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in LVMH LVMH.PA were up by around 7% in early Paris trade on Friday following the French luxury giant's latest quarterly results, lifting peers including Pernod Ricard, Hermes and Kering which were all up by more than 3%.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.