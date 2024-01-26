LVMH shares up around 7% after results, lifting luxury peers

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 26, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in LVMH LVMH.PA were up by around 7% in early Paris trade on Friday following the French luxury giant's latest quarterly results, lifting peers including Pernod Ricard, Hermes and Kering which were all up by more than 3%.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely)

