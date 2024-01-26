News & Insights

Commodities

LVMH shares up 7% after reassuring Q4, lifts luxury peers

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 26, 2024 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel and Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in LVMH LVMH.PA were up by around 7% in early Paris trade on Friday following the French luxury giant's latest quarterly results, lifting peers including Hermes, Kering and Pernod Ricard, which were all up by more than 3%.

LVMH posted a 10% rise in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, driven by resilient demand - including from Chinese buyers - for its high-end fashion over the end-of-year trading period.

The results offered reassurance to investors of the luxury industry's resilience in the face of economic headwinds and slowing demand after a long, post-pandemic splurge.

LVMH was top gainer on the euro-zone blue-chip STOXX50E .STOXX50E index.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Mimosa Spencer; editing by Jason Neely)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

Reuters
