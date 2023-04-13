LVMH shares surge after strong Q1 sales

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - LVMH LVMH.PA shares jumped in early Paris stockmarket trade on Thursday after the company, Europe's largest blue chip by market capitalisation, reported a 17% rise in first-quarter sales, more than double analysts' expectations, the day before.

Shares opened 3.5% higher.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

