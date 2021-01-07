Commodities
LVMH shakes up Tiffany management after $15.8 billion acquisition

PARIS/NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH LVMH.PA on Thursday named new managers for Tiffany TIF.N, including two top Louis Vuitton executives, in its first shake-up at the U.S. jeweller as it closed its $15.8 billion acquisition.

The closing comes after a bitter legal dispute, with LVMH backing away from the deal in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hammered luxury goods sales. LVMH and Tiffany ultimately agreed on a renegotiated deal price, lowered by $425 million.

LVMH said Anthony Ledru, a senior executive at the group's Louis Vuitton brand, would be CEO at Tiffany, taking over from Alessandro Bogliolo, who is set to leave on Jan. 22.

Alexandre Arnault, one of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault's sons, will be executive vice president and in charge of product and communication, while Vuitton's CEO and chairman will become chairman of Tiffany.

