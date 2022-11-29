LVMH senior advisor Guerra to join Prada - paper

Adds analyst comment, background

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - LVMH's LVMH.PA senior adviser Andrea Guerra may join Hong Kong-listed Italian luxury group Prada SpA 1913.HKin a senior role, daily la Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

Prada's Chief Executive and controlling shareholder Patrizio Bertelli has chosen Andrea Guerra to strengthen and lead the fashion giant's first line of managers, ahead of the handover to the second generation represented by eldest son Lorenzo Bertelli, the newspaper said, without citing any sources.

Prada could announce the appointment of Guerra, a former chief executive of Italian eyewear giant Luxottica, in early January, the paper added.

Guerra did not reply to a request for comment, while Prada declined to comment.

"We believe Guerra would add invaluable experience and significant gravitas to the Prada senior management team," broker Jefferies said in a note, adding the market would welcome the news given the group was initiating a phase of succession.

Bertelli, who owns the luxury group together with his wife and designer Miuccia Prada, said last year he could hand over the reins of the group to his son Lorenzo, who is the group's marketing chief, in three years' time.

Prada launched a turnaround strategy in 2017 to halt a decline in sales and profit margins.

