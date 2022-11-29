LVMH senior advisor Guerra to join Prada - paper

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - LVMH's LVMH.PA senior adviser Andrea Guerra may join Hong Kong-listed Italian luxury group Prada SpA 1913.HK, daily la Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

Prada's Chief Executive and controlling shareholder Patrizio Bertelli has chosen Andrea Guerra to strengthen and lead the fashion giant's first line of managers, ahead of the handover to the second generation represented by eldest son Lorenzo Bertelli, the newspaper said, without citing any sources.

Prada could announce the appointment of Guerra, a former chief executive of Italian eyewear giant Luxottica, in early January, the paper added.

Guerra did not replay to an immediate request for comment, while Prada declined to comment.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

