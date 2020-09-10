LVMH says to sue Tiffany over its handling of pandemic fallout

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - LVMH LVMGH.PA said on Thursday it would sue Tiffany TIF.N, the U.S. jeweller which it had agreed to acquire, for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to refute accusations it was trying to deliberately bow out of the deal.

LVMH, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, has said it cannot complete the $16 billion Tiffany acquisition after the French government requested a delay on closing the transaction.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Jan Harvey)

