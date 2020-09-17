US Markets
TIF

LVMH says no need to fast-track decision on Tiffany's lawsuit

Contributors
Sarah White Reuters
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

LVMH said on Thursday it had asked a U.S. court to reject a request by U.S. jeweller Tiffany, which is seeking to fast-track legal proceedings over its troubled $16 billion acquisition by the French luxury group.

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - LVMH LVMH.PA said on Thursday it had asked a U.S. court to reject a request by U.S. jeweller Tiffany TIF.N, which is seeking to fast-track legal proceedings over its troubled $16 billion acquisition by the French luxury group.

Tiffany sued LVMH earlier this month after the owner of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton said it could not complete its purchase of the U.S. group, seeking to force LVMH to comply with the terms of the takeover deal agreed last year.

Tiffany asked a court in Delaware, where the case has been filed, to expedite proceedings, as it seeks to have a ruling before a Nov. 24 deadline for closing the acquisition.

LVMH in turn says there is no need to fast-track the case.

"Tiffany offers no reason why this court should move mountains," LVMH said in its filing, accusing Tiffany of trying to rush a decision so as to avoid scrutiny of its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Silvia Aloisi)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129 723; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF AM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular