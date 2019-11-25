Commodities

LVMH reaches agreement to buy Tiffany for $135 per share

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French luxury goods group LVMH said on Monday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany & Co for $135 per share in an all-cash offer, in a $16.2 billion deal.

The Louis Vuitton owner also said in a statement it expects to close the transaction in the middle of next year.

