LVMH reaches agreement to buy Tiffany for $135 per share

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH LVMH.PA said on Monday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany & Co TIF.N for $135 per share in an all-cash offer, in a $16.2 billion deal.

The Louis Vuitton owner also said in a statement it expects to close the transaction in the middle of next year.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

