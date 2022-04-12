Commodities

LVMH Q1 total revenue 18 bln euros vs yr ago 13.96 bln euros

Contributor
Mimosa Spencer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Strong demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products helped lift first quarter sales at the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, showing the sector's resilience despite geopolitical tensions and volatile stock markets.

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Strong demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products helped lift first quarter sales at the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate LVMH LVMH.PA, showing the sector's resilience despite geopolitical tensions and volatile stock markets.

LVMH said like-for-like sales, which strip out the effect of currency changes, rose by 23% in the three months to March to 18 billion euros.

The figure beat a consensus estimate for 18% growth, cited by Jefferies.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by David Evans)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular