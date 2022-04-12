LVMH Q1 Revenues Up 29%

(RTTNews) - Luxury products maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) Tuesday reported first-quarter revenues of 18.00 billion euros, up 29% from 13.96 billion euros last year. On an organic basis, revenues jumped 23%.

The company said that it had a "good start to the year against a backdrop of continued disruption from the health crisis and marked by the dramatic events in Ukraine."

All business groups achieved double-digit revenue growth, except for Wines & Spirits, which "continued to see supply constraints."

Geographically, the US and Europe achieved double digit revenue growth, while Asia continued to grow over the quarter despite the impact of a tightening of health restrictions in China in March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.