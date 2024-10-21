LVMH price target lowered to EUR 743 from EUR 795 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on LVMH (LVMUY) to EUR 743 from EUR 795 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on LVMUY:
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 763 from EUR 789 at Citi
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 685 from EUR 720 at JPMorgan
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 710 from EUR 760 at RBC Capital
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 620 from EUR 715 at Morgan Stanley
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 750 from EUR 800 at Telsey Advisory
