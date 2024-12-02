LVMH price target lowered to EUR 650 from EUR 685 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Chiara Battistini lowered the firm’s price target on LVMH (LVMUY) to EUR 650 from EUR 685 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LVMUY:
- LVMH upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
- LVMH (LVMUY) Pauses Plan to Bottle Cognac in China
- LVMH appoints Alvarez-Pereyre as VP HR, Guiony as CEO Moet Hennessy
- LVMH initiated with a Buy at Berenberg
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 743 from EUR 795 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.