LVMH names Frederic Arnault CEO of LVMH Watches

Refiles to fix typographical error in headline

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - LVMH LVMH.PA has named Frederic Arnault Chief Executive Officer of LVMH Watches, overseeing the TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith brands, the luxury group said on Friday.

Arnault, one of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's five children, has worked for Tag Heuer since 2017. The executive will continue to report to the watches and jewellery division CEO Stephane Bianchi.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.