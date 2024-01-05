News & Insights

LVMH names Frederic Arnault CEO of LVMH Watches

January 05, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - LVMH LVMH.PA has named Frederic Arnault Chief Executive Officer of LVMH Watches, overseeing the TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith brands, the luxury group said on Friday.

Arnault, one of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's five children, has worked for Tag Heuer since 2017. The executive will continue to report to the watches and jewellery division CEO Stephane Bianchi.

