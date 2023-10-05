Lvmh Moet Hennessy Vuitton SE - ADR - Level I (LVMUY) Price Target Increased by 11.19% to 360.87

The average one-year price target for Lvmh Moet Hennessy Vuitton SE - ADR - Level I (OTC:LVMUY) has been revised to 360.87 / share. This is an increase of 11.19% from the prior estimate of 324.54 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 177.75 to a high of 504.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.81% from the latest reported closing price of 151.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Vuitton SE - ADR - Level I. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVMUY is 0.86%, a decrease of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 11,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 8,546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,913K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 1.60% over the last quarter.

WLGRX - Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 8.11% over the last quarter.

LGILX - Laudus U.S. Large Cap Growth Fund holds 194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 39.62% over the last quarter.

