Lvmh Moet Hennessy Vuitton SE - ADR - Level I (LVMUY) Price Target Decreased by 5.38% to 296.25

The average one-year price target for Lvmh Moet Hennessy Vuitton SE - ADR - Level I (OTC:LVMUY) has been revised to 296.25 / share. This is an decrease of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 313.11 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.92 to a high of 440.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.51% from the latest reported closing price of 192.98 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Vuitton SE - ADR - Level I. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVMUY is 0.94%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 11,369K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 8,913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,301K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 8.53% over the last quarter.
Aristotle Capital Management holds 515K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 26.54% over the last quarter.
WLGRX - Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 493K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 13.42% over the last quarter.
LGILX - Laudus U.S. Large Cap Growth Fund holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 58.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 23.98% over the last quarter.
Todd Asset Management holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 30.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 30.04% over the last quarter.
