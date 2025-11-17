LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne - Depositary Receipt (LVMUY) Price Target Decreased by 16.22% to 117.79

The average one-year price target for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LVMUY) has been revised to $117.79 / share. This is a decrease of 16.22% from the prior estimate of $140.59 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$88.01 to a high of $262.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.42% from the latest reported closing price of $164.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVMUY is 0.77%, an increase of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.46% to 3,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WLGRX - Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 821K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 17.78% over the last quarter.

PIODX - Victory Pioneer Fund holds 349K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares , representing a decrease of 224.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 76.98% over the last quarter.

DLCFX - Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMUY by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 182K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

