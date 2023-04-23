LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) Price Target Increased by 5.59% to 947.95

The average one-year price target for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been revised to 947.95 / share. This is an increase of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 897.77 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 737.30 to a high of 1,081.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from the latest reported closing price of 901.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 1.61%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 52,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,045K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 13.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,286K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 16.66% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,400K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,898K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 6.64% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,702K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

